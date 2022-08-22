The Daily Advertiser

Fresh approach for Group Nine's representative side as former NRL player Aaron Gorrell appointed coach

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:21am, first published August 22 2022 - 8:00am
Former NRL player Aaron Gorrell will coach Group Nine's representative side this year.

Former St George Illawarra and Brisbane hooker Aaron Gorrell is looking to bring a fresh perspective after being installed as Group Nine's new representative coach.

