Fresh approach for Group Nine's representative side

Former St George Illawarra and Brisbane hooker Aaron Gorrell is looking to bring a fresh perspective after being installed as Group Nine's new representative coach.
After playing 60 games in the NRL, as well as a two-year stint in the Super League, Gorrell spent a decade coaching Queanbeyan Kangaroos.
He moved on to guide Cooma last season and was looking for a different challenge.
As such he jumped at the opportunity to put his hand up for on the Group Nine role.
"It's always been a strong competition and I've coached a few blokes and coached against a few blokes who are playing out there and have watched a bit of it this year so I thought if everyone was available it would be a good team to be involved in," Gorrell said.
"I'm looking to have some fun with it."
Group Nine will take on Group 20 at Exies Oval on September 24.
It is a week after both competition's play their grand finals so both teams will have a limited preparation.
However Gorrell has been pleased with the buy-in from players with the game to be used as a selection trial for next year's Country Championships campaign.
"Josh McCrone is going to by my assistant and I've logged onto Hudl to watch all the games and we came up with a squad and I've called everyone to introduce myself, touch base and see what the interest is like as it's a tough time being a week after the grand final but everyone seemed pretty keen," he said.
Group Nine vice president Bernie Delaney is looking forward to having a new perspective on the talent in the region.
"He's got a very good coaching reputation and talking around the clubs they didn't have a problem that he's got an outside perspective," Delaney said.
"He doesn't have any bias towards anybody."
Delaney believes there will be a good mix between some more established stars and up-and-coming talent.
"I wanted him to look at a few of the younger players like Hamish Starr, Zach Starr and Jake Mascini to try to bring them through to the system as well as the experienced guys."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
