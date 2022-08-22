Wagga residents are concerned that the city could be divided or left "unliveable" by Inland Rail due to traffic detours or longer and more frequent waits at level crossings.
The $14.5 billion Inland Rail national freight upgrade project has released its environmental impact statement (EIS) for the Albury to Illabo section.
According to the EIS, Wagga's level crossings should expect an additional queuing time of two minutes whenever the crossing is closed to allow trains to pass, which would happen up to twice an hour.
"While minor queuing at the majority of level crossings was predicted (up to 10 vehicles), worst case queues of up to 57 vehicles in 2025 and 72 vehicles in 2040 were identified at the Bourke/Docker Street level crossing in Wagga," the EIS stated.
Kooringal resident Craig Couzens said he supported Inland Rail in principle but was concerned that Wagga would "be divided between north and south" by level crossings as the city and its level of traffic grew.
"They cannot be fast trains because of the layout of the track. The slowness is a major concern due to the rail crossings," he said.
"We have enough problems with the amount of traffic that we have now, with people being backed up and commercial vehicles trying to get to deliveries ... with more trains there's going to be more of a problem."
An Australian Rail Track Corporation spokesperson said the project's traffic management plans would be further developed and consulted on during the detailed design phase.
The ARTC spokesperson said community consultation was "extremely important" to the Inland Rail project but EIS submissions would go to the NSW Department of Planning and Environment so it could make its final recommendation.
"The EIS has proposed mitigations including traffic management plans for during construction, which would be further developed and consulted on during detailed design and for operations," the spokesperson said.
"For enhancement projects on an existing operating rail corridor like Albury to Illabo, ARTC does not assess existing level crossings for modifications where there is already sufficient height and width clearance for double-stacked trains."
Turvey Park resident Adam Boxall said he had major issues around traffic, including the detour during the bridge replacement between Best and Edmondson streets
"It's going to make [Railway and Macleay streets] almost unliveable. When the bridge reopens, we will have people who are used to going this way," he said.
Mr Boxall also criticised the Inland Rail EIS for not including changes to level crossings to ease traffic.
The EIS will be on public exhibition and accepting formal submissions until September 14.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
