Leeton's Tess Staines made her NRLW debut in Parramatta's loss to the reigning premiers.
After not getting an opportunity after linking with the club last year in the delayed 2021 season earlier this year, Staines was picked on the wing for the round one clash with the Roosters on Saturday.
Advertisement
Parramatta suffered a 38-16 loss at CommBank Stadium despite only trailing by six points at half-time.
However Hay's Rachael Pearson helped St George Illawarra get their campaign off to a winning start
While not at her usual high standards, Pearson kicked two of her five conversion attempts and a penalty goal in their 26-12 win over Gold Coast in Wollongong on Sunday.
The Dragons, who are coached by Wagga's Jamie Soward, are looking to go one better after being beaten by the Roosters as hot favourites in the grand final in April.
They take on Parramatta at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.
READ MORE
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.