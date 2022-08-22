The Daily Advertiser

Tess Staines makes NRLW debut for Parramatta

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 22 2022 - 6:15am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hay's Rachael Pearson lines up a kick in a winning start to the NRLW season on Sunday. Picture: Anna Warr

Leeton's Tess Staines made her NRLW debut in Parramatta's loss to the reigning premiers.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.