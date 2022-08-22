South Wagga and Leeton United have shared the points for the second time this season.
In a game where neither side could really get going at MIA Sportsground, it eventually ended in a 1-all draw.
Advertisement
In a blow for Leeton United, Danyon Arnold will spend the rest of the season on the sideline after suffering a serious injury on Sunday.
Co-coach Rhys Jones said Arnold's absence would be widely felt.
"He's been among our best all season ... he's a reliable player and we're always looking to him," Jones said.
"It's a big shame for Danyon and for the club. He'll be on the sideline for a lengthy time. He's a massive loss for us."
READ MORE
South Wagga hit the scoreboard in the first half after a cross from Harry Brill floated into the back of the net before Arnold was able to level things after a goalkeeping blunder from South Wagga.
Several missed opportunities meant neither team registered another goal despite a late appeal for a Warriors free kick on the edge of the box.
"It was one of those games where we created enough chances to win ... looking back at the video we've been on the wrong side of two, offside calls, but that's just how it is," Jones said.
The Leeton side was missing several of their usual first graders, but Jones praised the effort of the team.
The side is hopeful of welcoming back some of those sidelined players this weekend against Young, including Henri Gardner.
"While we were missing players on Sunday, we can't use that as an excuse as to why we didn't win," Jones said. "All the boys who played on Sunday have all played first grade this year.
"We played well in parts, we just couldn't finish everything off. The side was still good enough to win."
Meanwhile Hanwood found themselves in a new position on their road trip Young after having to come from behind.
The visitors had two early chances, but it was the Young side who were able to hit the scoreboard first after they turned defence into attack, and a header at the far post broke the deadlock.
Hanwood coach Jason Bertacco saw the positive from the early setback on their way to a 5-1 victory.
"The best part about it was that we went behind, and credit to the boys, there was no one freaking out or anything like that," he said.
Advertisement
"They just got down and played and knew that if we stuck to our systems, everything would take care of itself."
Bertacco praised the way his side adjusted to less than ideal conditions.
"The field over here was pretty atrocious, pretty slippery and muddy," he said.
"For the boys to still get the ball down and play and score five pretty good goals."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.