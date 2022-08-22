Letters: Employment unrest shows workers are not feeling valued

There seems to be a common thread to the unrest in the workplace. It is not just about money, but feeling valued.
This crisis isn't something new, but has been brewing for quite a while under the guise of "better productivity or efficiency".
As belts have tightened in government departments and universities etc many of the "efficiencies" have led to the loss of support staff and replaced by "efficient" computers.
This means the front line people (nurses, doctors, police officers, ambulance officers, teachers etc) are expected to do more of the administrative duties once done by support staff.
However, having computers means it is easier to collect data.
So now there is greater reporting expected, which in turn increases the workload and takes away from the duties they are employed to do and want to do.
Rewarding top teachers won't improve the stress situation or improve education outcomes.
In fact it probably adds another layer of reporting by teachers having to document their Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).
If the politicians were really listening to the concerns of all these sectors, they would know that it is about having the proper equipment, reducing the patient/nurse ratio, reducing teacher/student ratio, having enough staff to meet the needs of a growing population.
Perhaps the politicians need to consider what they are spending their money on, eg every time they rebadge a government department, creating lucrative overseas appointment, rebuilding sport stadiums instead of rebuilding hospitals, schools etc.
A society is judged on how it cares for its people which means providing the best health care, education, a healthy environment and support structures for a secure future.
We are now living with the consequences of inactions by past governments to properly support vital institutions and a healthy environment.
If it continues this way, imagine what future generations are in for.
READ MORE LETTERS:
Once there was a giant in our land, a legendary artist called Albert.
He is still considered one of the greatest and most influential artists of all time.
His second name? Namatjira.
What has been lost in history is that he suffered much from the practice of humbugging, that is, what is thine is also mine, and ripe for the taking.
Could any others suffer now in 2022? Absolutely! And they do.
Hidden, faceless, voiceless and largely forgotten women and kids who need a cashless welfare card for their very existence.
Can we stand by while this continues?
As more privileged people with a voice, let us speak up before it is too late for them.
Regarding the shortage of high school teachers, why would any person want to take on this self-absorbed, over-entitled generation that is so rude and abusing?
