A strong focus will be placed on domestic violence offences and property crime across the city in the coming months as Riverina Police District's Inspector Lee Gray steps into the role of Officer in Charge (OIC).
The new appointment will see Inspector Gray as the man in charge of general duties.
A police officer of more than 17 years, Inspector Gray has been stationed in Wagga for about four years.
Still as passionate as ever in helping those among the community Inspector Gray said the desire to help others is a feeling that has never subsided.
"I always wanted to be a police officer," Inspector Gray said.
"I went and got a trade before I joined the police, but once I finished my trade the desire to become a police officer.
"I've been in Wagga for about four years now and stepped up to Wagga Wagga OIC role in charge of general duties here.
"I'm really excited about the role."
The role, which is appointed through a promotional process, entails responding to general duties calls including complaints made to police in relation to any crimes.
Inspector Gray will specifically be looking at tackling domestic violence-related crimes and property crimes.
"I really want to put the general duties focus into domestic violence, reducing the rates of domestic violence across the town, and also having a look at property crime and really driving down the rates of property crime that's affecting people," Inspector Gray said.
"They are two main issues affecting Wagga at the moment, so I really want to get our team to focus on those issues.
"There are lots of instances around property crime at the moment, break and enters, stolen motor vehicles and steal from motor vehicles."
The new role means a promising future for Inspector Gray here in Wagga.
"I love it here in Wagga, so I'm definitely hanging around," he said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
