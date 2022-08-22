The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Police Station has a new Officer in charge

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 22 2022 - 7:04am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW ROLE: Wagga Police Inspector Lee Gray has been promoted to Officer in Charge. Picture: Taylor Dodge

A strong focus will be placed on domestic violence offences and property crime across the city in the coming months as Riverina Police District's Inspector Lee Gray steps into the role of Officer in Charge (OIC).

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.