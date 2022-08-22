The Daily Advertiser

Wagga police to combat property crime with safety campaign

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 23 2022 - 3:54am, first published August 22 2022 - 8:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMBATTING CRIME: Riverina Police District Inspector Jill Gibson is urging residents to protect their homes and vehicles. Picture: Taylor Dodge

A new police safety campaign will roll out across schools this week in a bid to get the community to work with local officers to combat the ongoing property crime offences plaguing the city.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.