Runners travelled from near and far to compete in the Wagga Trail Marathon amid bleak weather conditions as the event returned for the first time since the pandemic on Saturday.
Despite the weather being cold, wet and miserable, event organiser Peter Fitzpatrick said the day turned out to be quite the success.
"Considering the weather it went very well with about 465 participants across all the events," Mr Fitzpatrick said.
"It was a shocking day and everything was very wet.
"But the runners accepted it and took it in their stride."
Mr Fitzpatrick said the "massive crowd" turning out was a real highlight.
He also had good words for the new Pomingalarna Multisport Cycling Complex, the starting and finishing point of the race.
"It's just a world-class facility and it's the best thing we have in Wagga," he said.
Despite the good turnout, Mr Fitzpatrick said the weather still proved a big challenge for event organisers.
"Our biggest problem was looking after our volunteers and trying to keep them dry," he said.
With the Trail Marathon now done and dusted, runners are now gearing up for the 10 kilometre Lake Run and Ride event set to be held on September 25.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
