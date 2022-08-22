There was a lot Sherie Smith did not know about breast cancer when she was diagnosed just before Christmas in 2020.
She didn't know what services and treatments were available, nor did she know which side affects would linger 18 months later.
"It would have been empowering to know just how much is out there for breast cancer," she said.
"It also would have been good to know what we were in store for, what life can look like on the other side, and just knowing the different places that you can turn to."
Ms Smith was first diagnosed with kidney cancer. When she went in for a CT scan of her chest, they found a lump.
After she was diagnosed, Ms Smith got in touch with Wagga breast care nurse Sue Munro, who supported her through the year and a half long journey.
"She knows who, what, where and when so I've relied heavily on her," Ms Smith said.
Now, Ms Munro will be one of many experts sharing their knowledge about breast cancer in an online information forum next week.
Hosted by the Breast Cancer Network Australia, Ms Munro said the forums hope to help those in Wagga diagnosed with breast cancer.
It's the first time the sessions will be available in Wagga and will feature advice on available services, what different diagnoses mean, and where to go for help.
"When they're first diagnosed, the first question is what does that diagnosis mean," she said.
"Part of our job is to help people navigate the breast cancer experience."
Also on the guest speaker list is medical oncologist Dr Belinda Kelly, Cancer Council Tasmania director of supportive care services Sarah De Jonge, exercise physiologist Samantha Jones and lymphoedema therapist Stuart McKenzie.
Ms Munro said she hoped the range of experts at the session would assure attendees they would be in good hands.
"We want to look at it with a holistic perspective," she said.
"It can also give them information about what's available on the ground locally and also the opportunity to ask questions."
Ms Smith said family and friends would also benefit from attending to "understand what they're going through".
"It's just so hard to describe and [family and friends] really don't understand," she said.
"I think it's good for family and friends to learn what they can."
The first information forum 'Living well with early breast cancer' will be held online at 6pm Monday, August 29. There is also an information session about metastatic breast cancer and health and wellbeing.
For the full list of forums and topics, visit www.bcna.org.au/events/2022/living-well-with-breast-cancer-online-information-forum/
