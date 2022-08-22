The Daily Advertiser

BCNA to host first information forums for Wagga residents living with breast cancer

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
August 22 2022 - 9:30am
MORE SUPPORT: Breast cancer survivor Sherie Munro says BCNA's new Wagga information forum would help those diagnosed as well as their family and friends.

There was a lot Sherie Smith did not know about breast cancer when she was diagnosed just before Christmas in 2020.

