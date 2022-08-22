Confidence boost for Albury on eve of finals

Albury heads into the elimination final full of confidence after ending the winning run of Kangaroos.
The Wagga side had won six straight games but struggled to make inroads against the Thunder at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Advertisement
While he wasn't pleased with the number of chances Albury gave their rivals, coach Craig Blackhall was thrilled with their defensive pressure.
"Defensively I thought my girls were pretty good, we did make a lot of mistakes but we were able to stop Kangaroos from scoring," Blackhall said.
"I was really rapt with their defence."
READ MORE
Albury were never behind in the clash after Samantha O'Connell opened the scoring.
Kangaroos hit back just before half-time when Caitlin Guinan closed the gap to two points before a try to Zali Harris ensured a 10-4 victory.
Blackhall is now looking for the same defensive pressure when their season goes on the line against Tumut at Equex Centre on Saturday.
The Blues are yet to score a point against Albury, but Blackhall knows finals are a different game.
"We're going into finals with a bit of confidence so that's a good start," he said.
Tumut secured their first ever finals berth after Young fell 44-6 loss to Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday.
It saw them move past the Cherrypickers on points differential.
Meanwhile Kangaroos will be looking to hit back when they face Temora in the qualifying final at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
Brothers will play the winner after their 24-4 victory over Junee on Saturday while Southcity managed to finish their season on a high with a 26-6 win over Gundagai on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.