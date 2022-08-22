The Daily Advertiser

Confidence boost for Albury on eve of finals

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
August 22 2022 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Albury heads into the elimination final full of confidence after ending the winning run of Kangaroos.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.