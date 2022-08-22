CSU charge through Griffith to book grand final berth

CSU are on the hunt for their first women's title since 2018 after storming straight through to the grand final.
There has been little between the top four teams throughout the year, however the Reddies put on a show at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Ellen McIntyre led the way in the 25-7 victory over Griffith, scoring three tries to have Reddies well on top.
Reddies coach Andy Bedford was thrilled with the display.
"I never, ever scoreline being like that," Bedford said.
"It is usually only a couple of points, and that was what I expecting, but full credit to our girls in defence."
CSU stormed out to a 25-0 lead over Griffith at half-time.
The Blacks got one try back but didn't have the answers.
McIntyre was a standout as she helped conjure three long-range tries.
After a shoulder injury threatened to derail her season, Bedford is pleased to have her back in the side.
"It is nice to have some speed out there, especially someone like Ellen McIntyre who is just a freak who can turn nothing into something almost every time," he said.
CSU have struggled in grand finals, losing three of their four attempts across the last seven seasons.
However after failing to qualify for a finals series that wasn't able to be held last year, Bedford is pleased to see the side back firing.
"It wasn't a nice feeling missing final last year but the thing that has changed this year is we are more of a cohesive unit, there's better numbers to training consistently, especially in the second half of the year and the girls are a really tight group who play for each other and it shows," he said.
Meanwhile Griffith will be out to hit back when they face Waratahs in the preliminary final at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Waratahs dominated the first half of their clash against Ag College on Saturday but were forced to come from behind to keep their season alive.
Tarnayah Hinch was able to put Waratahs in front midway through the first half after slipping out of a tackle attempt.
They took a 7-0 lead into the break before Ag College started to rally.
Twice Aggies were able to capitalise on turnover ball to put themselves in front before Tessa Good went over for her second to hand Ag College at 15-7 lead.
However Waratahs mounted a comeback as Amy Fowler stole possession before streaking down the sideline to score.
Suze Waia then broke through the middle of the Ag College defence to score the winner.
In the end goalkicking was the difference with Sophia Kirkby slotting two conversion attempts.
Coach Mark Macarthur was impressed by the side's fighting spirit.
"We switched off a bit in the middle and Aggies got the upper hand up, but as I said to the girls we really just have to rally if things don't go our way," Macarthur said.
"We just had to pick up the ball and keep going forward.
"As a team we know that we can come back as no team has flogged us, it's usually our own undoing that we allow other teams to get on top of us, so they girls knew we could get there and just had to work a little bit harder to get there."
Macarthur is expecting another tough clash from the Blacks, who were unbeaten in the second half of the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
