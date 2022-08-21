CHARLES Sturt University coach Travis Cohalan believes North Wagga can go all the way, should they maintain the level of footy they brought to Sunday's elimination final.
CSU's charge to the Farrer League finals was brought to a thundering halt at Robertson Oval as the Saints ran riot in a 69-point blitz.
While naturally shattered by the result, Cohalan had nothing but praise for North Wagga's performance.
"They were way too good today," Cohalan said.
"It's a credit to them, I'm not sure what Cayden (Winter) said, but that would have to be up there with the best they've played all year.
"If they carry that all through finals I think they will be pretty hard to beat. So credit to them."
Cohalan wants his team to use the loss as a platform to build from.
"To our boys, obviously really disappointing that we weren't able to put on a performance similar to the one we did the last couple of weeks to get here," he said.
"The boys are very disappointed, as they should be, but at the same time, I just said to them then, they should be really proud of what they've achieved this year. Let it hurt and use it as a growing tool for next year.
"Three or four weeks ago we were down and out but we opted to fight on and we managed to beat two teams above us on the ladder so that was really positive for the club to get this far."
Cohalan was most disappointed with one key aspect of the loss.
"To be completely honest and it's something that we pride ourselves on, I think they were more hungry and desperate than us," he said.
"They did it win it out of the middle and get the first couple of goals and it sort of snowballed from there.
"When you miss a couple of easy shots like we did the pressure builds as well so like I said, credit to them, they turned up ready to go and we were probably a little bit off in terms of our attack on the footy, we fumbled around the ball and I thought we paid a big price."
