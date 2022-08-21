NORTH Wagga proved they are far from a spent force in the premiership race with a 69-point thrashing of Charles Sturt University on Sunday.
The Farrer League reigning premiers lapped up the return to Robertson Oval and rang rings around a disappointing Bushpigs outfit on the way to a 13.13 (91) to 2.10 (22) victory.
While CSU looked jittery on the big stage, coach Cayden Winter, hard-running defender Xavier Lyons and full-forward Nathan Dennis stood tall as the Saints got back into the finals groove.
Winter led from the front with an inspirational coach's game, Dennis kicked six and Lyons set the tone with his drive from defence.
North Wagga kicked three goals in the first quarter, four in the second and another three in the third, all unanswered, to lead by 62 points at the final change.
Jeff Ladd got CSU's first goal in the second minute of the final term but the game was well and truly over by that stage.
Winter labelled the effort as the Saints' 'most complete' effort of the year.
"Internally we've always known that if we can play our best footy for four quarters, we'll go close to knocking off any side on the day and I thought that was our most complete performance today," Winter said.
"It just goes to show on the scoreboard, that if we play four quarters of footy and play to the best of our ability, well it showed on the scoreboard today."
MORE SPORT NEWS
CSU defeated North Wagga on their home deck three weeks ago but Winter said the Saints learnt some valuable lessons from that occasion.
"Obviously we had respect for CSU coming in, if it wasn't for Marrar, they're probably the most in-form team in the comp the last few weeks so we couldn't take them lightly and from the outset our pressure was really good," he said.
"One thing they beat us in last time was their stoppage work, they were able to spread from the stoppage really well and I thought our shape around the stoppage today was really good.
"We didn't allow them to run from the stoppage at all and we beat our man one-on-one and spread from there so I was really happy in that sense."
North Wagga started Tom Nejman deep in attack alongside Dennis and the partnership worked well, and would have been even better if not for some inaccuracy in front of goal.
Dennis missed his couple of opportunities early but came to life after quarter-time, kicking five of the game's seven goals through the middle two quarters.
Josh Thompson also proved damaging, kicking three of the Saints' first eight goals.
Winter led the Saints midfield charge but was well supported by Jack Flood, while young ruckman Wil Hurst more than held his own in just his fifth first grade game.
"We've obviously had a few out late, we've got a young side and the way they've stood up has been really good," Winter said.
"They're starting to get some continuity in their footy and starting to look good out there and not looking out of place."
CSU looked nothing like the team of the past fortnight, or at various other times throughout the year. Dusty Rogers battled gallantly throughout, as did Lachie Moore and Wayde Archibald.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 3.3 7.6 10.8 13.13 (91)
CSU Bushpigs 0.2 0.4 0.6 2.10 (22)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: N.Dennis 6, J.Thompson 3, C.Winter 2, T.Nejman 1, X.lyons 1; CSU Bushpigs: A.Dickins 1, J.Ladd 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: K.Flack, C.Winter, X.lyons, S.Keith, B.Keith, W.Hurst; CSU Bushpigs: D.Rogers, L.Moore, W.Archibald, J.Collingridge, J.McKay, M.Findlay.
