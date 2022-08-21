It was far from a vintage display but a double to debutant Toby Dasey was the icing on Gundagai's minor premiership cake.
Temora's loss to Young meant the Tigers couldn't be knocked out of top spot.
They started in spectacular fashion, with three tries in the first 13 minutes, but lacked the intensity that injured coach Luke Berkrey wanted to see leading into finals.
Berkrey knows they need to produce a better display despite taking a 60-24 victory at Equex Centre on Sunday in the major semi-final in the fortnight's time.
"I'm happy with some things but there a lot of things we still have to work on," Berkrey said.
"I thought our attack flowed a little bit at times and we got into some positions on the field, which we spoke about, and executed our plays but we are going to have to be better defensively in a couple of weeks."
Southcity closed to within 10 points late in the first half but it never felt like Gundagai were heading for their first loss of the season.
Instead a try to Royce Tout just before the break put the Tigers out to a 34-18 lead.
Gundagai scored the next three tries before Kyle McCarthy scored his second for the Bulls.
Defence is one aspect Berkrey wants to see improve.
"They scored three tries off kicks and were probably a little bit more urgent than us at times around the kicks," he said.
"We are going to have to be better but all in all I can't knock the boys.
"We've had a couple of big weeks at training so I'm happy with where we are going."
However he was thrilled with the input Dasey had after coming out of the Weissel Cup to score two tries on the left edge.
"Young Tobe was great to see," Berkrey said.
"I'm really proud of him."
To score the first Dasey had plenty of work to do after Nathan Rose found him with a big cut-off pass.
Despite the lovely ball, the 18-year-old still had plenty of work to do as he cut back inside two defenders before going on to score.
It was the stuff of childhood dreams.
"It felt great," Dasey said.
"It was amazing as it's what you dream of as a kid - crossing for your local club on your debut.
"It really just means a lot."
To cap it off he scored a second in the dying stages buoyed on by his under 18s teammates on the sidelines.
"They were waiting for it and one of them even jumped the fence and gave me a hug," Dasey said.
Dasey was given his chance at half-time, which was always Plan A heading into the clash.
He really enjoyed the experience.
"The boys really helped me out there and had my back," Dasey said. "It just felt good.
"It was different and I was obviously nervous going out but once I got out there it fell into place, the boys looked after me and it turned out really well."
Playing outside Rose made it all the better.
"It was a perfect ball. He is a freak," Dasey said.
Gundagai will now have the week off before playing the winner of the clash between Young and Temora at Anzac Park on September 4.
They came through the clash unscathed with Berkrey set to return in time for finals.
It also brings a tough season to an end for Southcity who managed just one win.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
