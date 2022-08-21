More flooding could be on the way with a cold front forecast to bring more showers and rain to South West NSW from early Tuesday.
Wagga has already gone through a wet August, with around 60m drenching the city up to Sunday - nearly 10mm falling across Friday and Saturday alone.
The cold front may cause renewed minor flooding along rivers in parts of the NSW South West catchments.
Minor flooding is currently occurring along the Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera and Darlington Point where the river was expected to peak on Sunday evening.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Gabrielle Woodhouse said rain will start developing on the Victorian border before making its way north during Tuesday, generating "fairly fresh winds", and an increased flooding risk.
"At the moment the catchments are pretty wet ...it doesn't take much to see a bit more of a response out of these river systems with even just a couple of millimetres of rainfall," she said.
Ms Woodhouse is predicting most Riverina towns to see some rain, with some areas up to 10mm, over Monday and Tuesday, but the southwest slopes area could be worst affected.
"It's really not much in terms of rain forecast, but with the background conditions ...it doesn't take much for anything to happen as a result," she said.
In the short term, the end of the week will see much clear conditions, she said, but wet weather could linger longer term, with the negative Indian Ocean Dipole event producing ideal conditions for rain to occur.
"It doesn't mean it will be wet everyday, but the climate is primed to be able to produce that weather signal," she said.
Deputy Zone commander SES NSW southern region Barry Griffiths said that these cold fronts are traditional for Riverina winters.
"I haven't seen anything that's alarming, in terms of anything worse than what we've seen over the recent weeks, but I am anticipating river fluctuations as a result of the rainfall we get, either from the rain or dam releases," he said.
Mr Griffiths is asking the public to anticipate flooding and keep on top of basic home maintenance.
The Murrumbidgee stood at 5.989m at Wagga on Sunday afternoon.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
