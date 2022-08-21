The Daily Advertiser

Cold front expected Tuesday may cause renewed minor flooding along rivers in parts of the NSW South West catchments

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated August 21 2022 - 6:13am, first published 5:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COLD FRONT: The SES have been attending flooded areas at a number of points along the Murrumbidgee River. Picture: Supplied

More flooding could be on the way with a cold front forecast to bring more showers and rain to South West NSW from early Tuesday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Originally from London, Conor is interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.