A SECOND half brace to striker Jaiden Watson helped Lake Albert get over the line against Tolland on Sunday.
Watson's second half double proved the difference as Lake Albert recorded a 3-1 victory over Tolland at Gissing Oval.
Advertisement
Maan Patel put Tolland in front early as the Wolves got the better of the early stages before Lake Albert equalised courtesy of a Justin Curran penalty.
The game was up for taking in the second half but it was the third-placed Sharks that lifted as Watson found the back of the net twice against his former club to help Lake Albert to the three points.
Lake Albert co-coach Chris Ayton said the Tolland goal sparked his team into gear.
"It took us about 20 minutes, or really that goal. It was pretty hard going out there on the pitch but (the Tolland goal) definitely sparked them after that," Ayton said.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Ayton explained that the regular ground closures in Wagga due to wet weather meant Lake Albert had not been training much of late. He hopes that can soon change as the Sharks look to hit finals at the top of their game.
"It's been hard to get back into it and Rawlings has been closed a lot for us for training. There's a lot of time there where we're trying to find fields to train, it's pretty painful," he said.
"We're there and we're not in games. It is coming down to a little bit of fitness, not being able to train, definitely the footy's there in lots and lots of patches.
"We're happy enough with where we're sitting, it would be nice to be training, we'd like to be getting to 100 per cent fitness at the moment...but hopefully the next three weeks we can get some solid sessions in and get them fit for the first week."
Wagga United 4 d Cootamundra 0
Lake Albert 3 d Tolland 1
Tumut 3 d Henwood Park 1
Leeton United 1 drew with South Wagga 1
Hanwood 5 d Young 1
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.