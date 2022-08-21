The Daily Advertiser
A Jaiden Watson double helps Lake Albert to a 3-1 win over Tolland

By Matt Malone
August 21 2022
ON THE RUN: Lake Albert's Matt Kleine looks to get away from Tolland's Rodreck Danda and Maan Patel in the Pascoe Cup game at Gissing Oval on Sunday. Picture: Madeline Begley

A SECOND half brace to striker Jaiden Watson helped Lake Albert get over the line against Tolland on Sunday.

