A LATE Queanbeyan City goal denied Wagga City Wanderers a vital away point on Saturday.
Third-placed Queanbeyan City ended a two-game losing run with a 2-1 victory over the Wanderers at Queanbeyan.
Just as both teams looked set to take a 1-1 draw, some late brilliance from Abderrahim Dellahi grabbed Queanbeyan City a thrilling victory.
Wanderers coach Dave Leonard was shattered his team missed out on a point in such dramatic circumstances.
"We deserved something out of it," Leonard said.
"In all, they were probably the better team of the day, if we were going to be honest, but the boys still played so well and to fight like that and have them steal it like that at the back end, it was gut-wrenching."
The first goal of the game did not come until the 74th minute when Michael Mensah opened the scoring for Queanbeyan City with a back-heel.
The Wanderers however were quick to reply through Alvaro Kelechi inside the very next minute.
Just as the game looked set for a draw, Dellahi send the Queanbeyan crowd into a frenzy with a goal in the 89th minute.
While it was a disappointing result for the Wanderers, they will take confidence from the performance that again showed they are more than capable of matching it with the top teams.
The Wanderers remain fourth with three rounds to go and play their final away game of the home and away season next Saturday against second-placed ANU in Canberra.
