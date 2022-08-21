WEST Wyalong-Girral ended a 13-year premiership drought with victory in Saturday's Northern Riverina League grand final.
The Bulldogs got off to a strong start out at Tullibigeal and never looked back on their way to a 22-point win over Hillston, 14.12 (96) to 10.14 (74).
West Wyalong-Girral established a 22-point lead at half-time and used the breeze to their advantage in the 'premiership quarter', extending their lead to 43 points by the final change.
Hillston lifted in the final term and kicked three goals within the opening seven minutes but the damage was done as the Bulldogs ran out comfortable winners on the big stage.
West Wyalong-Girral coach Ben O'Kane, who has led the club for the past couple of years, was thrilled to land that elusive premiership.
"The club hasn't won one for 13 years, we've been building for the last three years or so, COVID interrupted a few things the last couple of years but to work so hard for something, it's the best feeling in the world," O'Kane said.
West Wyalong-Girral assistant coach Dylan Turner took out the best-on-ground medal for his efforts in the ruck, while Daniel Ryall and Michael Peterson both kicked four goals apiece.
The premiership capped off a brilliant season for the Bulldogs, who only lost the one game all year. That was back in round seven against Hillston, but they beat the Swan on the other three occasions leading into the decider.
It was huge day for West Wyalong-Girral, as they also claimed the under 17s and under 14s grand finals with wins over Ungarie.
Lake Cargelligo defeated Hillston in the under 11 grand final.
Meantime in netball, Hillston got one back on West Wyalong-Girral with a 58-38 win in the A grade netball. Lucy Kelly was named best-on-court.
Lake Cargelligo won B grade, Ungarie won C grade and under 13s and West Wyalong-Girral claimed C reserve and under 16s.
