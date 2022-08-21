The Daily Advertiser

West Wyalong-Girral ended their premiership drought with a 22-point win over Hillston

By Matt Malone
August 21 2022 - 2:30am
HAPPY DAYS: West Wyalong-Girral celebrate their Northern Riverina League grand final win over Hillston at Tullibigeal on Saturday.

WEST Wyalong-Girral ended a 13-year premiership drought with victory in Saturday's Northern Riverina League grand final.

