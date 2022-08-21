Thunder just fall short of finals after fifth straight loss

Retiring Albury captain-coach Robbie Byatt was left to rue a couple of missed opportunities that finished off their season.
The Thunder lost their last five games, including a 22-10 defeat by Kangaroos on Saturday which saw the Wagga club move past them and into fifth place.
"Once again we just didn't complete our sets, gave away silly penalties and that has been the story over most of the year," Byatt said.
"They pretty much out enthused us and ran onto the ball harder."
Byatt thought his side was well on top early before moving away from a style that was working.
Their loss to Southcity, which is the only one for the Bulls this season, was the real turning point as they finished one point behind Kangaroos.
It's a disappointing way for the former Country representative to finish up.
"I'm going into a business now and will spend a bit more time with the family," Byatt said.
"That's me done."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
