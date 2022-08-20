An eight goal performance by star forward Trent Castles has led Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a narrow 14-point win over Turvey Park.
After trailing at halftime, the Goannas kicked seven goals to three during the third quarter and held on during the fourth to record the 12.9 (81) to 10.7 (67) victory over the Bulldogs.
MCUE coach Jeremy Rowe was pleased to get the win, but noted that next Sunday's elimination final between the two sides would be a completely different contest.
"We definitely leave the game pretty happy in regards to the way it unfolded," Rowe said.
"But I think it would be really common opinion between the two teams, that today probably didn't count for a lot.
"Obviously we were going to play each other the week after regardless, but just the conditions and the fact that it was a genuine wet weather slog probably represents something unique to this weekend.
"But today represented a win for us and it's something that we can take into next week."
After taking a nine point lead into quarter time, the Goannas only kicked one goal during the second quarter and found themselves down by five at halftime.
They needed someone to provide a spark in the second half and that was provided by Castles.
"We got a reminder today of how good Trent Castles is," Rowe said.
"While even Trent said after the game it was terrific to be on the end of some good delivery on the back of the great work of our mids.
"He became unbeatable one-on-one for a period of time in that quarter and could definitely be counted as the difference during that period of the game."
Rowe was also pleased how his side responded after their disappointing four point loss to Collingullie-Glenfield Park a fortnight ago.
However, while they rectified many aspects of that performance, Rowe still felt there were areas to improve upon.
"We were definitely better in many facets of the game relative to those specific areas coming out of Collingullie," he said.
"But funnily enough during the second quarter which was definitely Turvey's best, our vulnerabilities came from very similar things that it did that day against Gullie.
"Just a bit of disengagement and lack of work-rate off the ball as well as trying to over-possess the footy.
"We definitely righted our wrongs enough to come away with the win, but they did bob their head up a little bit in the second quarter.
"But thankfully, the boys were mature enough and steadied the ship in the second half.
"Today definitely marked some progress when it comes to wet weather footy."
Full time
MCUE 3.3 4.5 11.8 12.9 (81)
Turvey Park 2.0 5.4 8.6 10.7 (67)
GOALS: MCUE: T.Castles 8, J.Godde 1, B.Ambler 1, J.Male 1, P.Killalea 1; Turvey Park: C.Baxter 3, L.Fellows 2, C.Dooley 1, L.Leary 1, B.Wallett 1, L.Mazzocchi 1, J.White 1
BEST: MCUE: T.Castles, C.Palombi, E.Schiller, H.Collins, T.Smith, R.Turnbull; Turvey Park: L.Fellows, C.Dooley, E.Weidemann, J.White, J.Haggar, J.Margosis
