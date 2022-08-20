The Daily Advertiser
Photos

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes forward Trent Castles kicked eight goals as the Goannas grabbed a 14-point win against Turvey Park

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 20 2022 - 1:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EIGHT'S GREAT: MCUE's Trent Castles kicked eight goals during the Goannas 14-point win over Turvey Park. Picture: Madeline Begley

An eight goal performance by star forward Trent Castles has led Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes to a narrow 14-point win over Turvey Park.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.