Griffith has finished their Riverina League season in style following a 74-point win against Narrandera at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields.
The Swans kicked 10 goals to none during a dominant second half to run away with a 17.14 (116) to 6.6 (42) victory over the Eagles.
Griffith coach Greg Dreyer said that his side's finish to the year has been really promising.
"We spoke about finishing the year off strongly," Dreyer said.
"We've managed to win all of our home games and our four losses have come against the top four, so it's really pleasing."
There was only 10-points separating the two sides at halftime with Dreyer not expecting his side to go on the run they did in the second half.
"I was expecting a really close game," he said.
"At halftime we chatted about discipline and structure and just making sure we were doing everything right.
"They did that and they played very well."
Patrick Payne returned to the Swans side this week following representative commitments and impressed with four goals.
"Patty had a real presence," Dreyer said.
"He just keeps getting better and better.
"All of his Giants stuff and all of that training and experience at a higher level is really starting to pay off."
The Swans had a number of good contributors today, with Taine Moraschi leading the way with another solid performance.
"It was a really good team effort today," Dreyer said.
"Taine was very good, as was Kahlan Spencer.
"Jack Rowston, Nick Conlan and Nathan Richards were also impressive."
Despite their season now being over, Dreyer feels that the club is moving in the right direction and expects to take a lot of momentum into the pre-season.
"We've got five netball teams and the two lower grades in the finals, so there is a good feel around the club," he said.
"These boys are so young in the seniors, but they are now starting to feel comfortable and they have now experienced a little bit of success.
"So I think that we'll roll into next year full of confidence.
"We have still got to work really hard, but I think it should be a good pre-season."
The Swans also had quite a few younger players playing in today's side with 16-year-old Broden Spencer playing in defence for the Swans while Oliver Bartter kicked four goals.
"There is a good crew there," Dreyer said.
"We are in a good spot as far as locals, it's just a matter of getting it all together."
Griffith finish their Riverina League season with five wins and a seventh place finish on the ladder.
Full time
Griffith 5.4 7.7 13.10 17.14 (116)
Narrandera 2.1 6.3 6.4 6.6 (42)
GOALS: Griffith: O.Bartter 4, P.Payne 4, K.Spencer 2, S.Daniel 2, C.Cunial 2, J.Rowston 1, J.Girdler 1, J.Nancarrow 1; Narrandera: T.Metcalfe 2, L.Mckay 2, A.Beal 1, J.Grinter 1
BEST: Griffith: T.Moraschi, J.Rowston, K.Spencer, J.Girdler, N.Conlan, N.Richards; Narrandera: L.Mckay, D.Quilter, J.Grinter, J.Smith, F.Inglis, B.Hutchison
