Griffith kicked 10 goals to none in the second half to record a big win over Narrandera at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 20 2022 - 11:45am
WONDERFUL: Griffith's Lachlan Wallace gets a kick away during the Swans 74-point win against Narrandera. Picture: Liam Warren

Griffith has finished their Riverina League season in style following a 74-point win against Narrandera at Griffith Ex-Servicemen's Fields.

