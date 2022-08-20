Wagga City makes a big finals statement

Wagga City put the remaining two sides in the Southern Inland competition on notice after thrashing Waratahs in the major semi-final on Saturday.
Waratahs ended Wagga City's 1078-day winning streak last month but there was to be no repeat of that at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Instead Wagga City had a field day to head into the grand final with a 54-12 victory.
Waratahs bounced out to a 22-0 lead when the teams last met, but this time around it was Wagga City who opened the scoring.
Noa Rabici and Steven Tracey went over early, and while Henry Chamberlain responded for Waratahs it did little to stem the flow of Wagga City's points.
Coach James Beaufils was thrilled with the performance, which capped off a big day for the club.
"It was good and it's not just firsts, not just seconds, but thirds as well," Beaufils said.
"We've got talent all through the grades and for them all to go straight three from the major semi is pretty exciting."
Wagga City went out to a 28-7 lead at half-time and still didn't release the pressure value.
Instead they kept finding their way through the Waratahs defence.
"We went up pretty quick, so that was good, but we still have to keep that pressure on," Beaufils said "We had 12 players back since that last game and it's a long season that ebbs and flows.
"When finals roll around we've got a lot of players eligible and keen to play and it shows our good depth."
Wagga City had seven different tryscorers, with Rabici the only multiple scorer, and Beaufils was particularly pleased to see Sheldon Tovio fire in the big game.
Even if he played limited minutes due to his hand issue.
While Nico Maclean did score on the last play of the game, Waratahs coach Jonno Andreou simply thought his side lacked the necessary intensity to get the better of Wagga City for a second time.
"We weren't there in our intensity to start the game and they pretty much blew us off the park," Andreou said.
"It was like what we did to them the second time we played them.
"Our intensity really killed us as we looked really good with the ball in small patches but they killed our scrum as well so not having any set piece hurts us."
They now have to regroup ahead of a clash with Griffith in the preliminary final at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
