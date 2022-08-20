The Daily Advertiser

Wagga City makes a big finals statement

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 20 2022 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE ATTACK: San Trood fires out a pass in Wagga City's big win over Waratahs in the major semi-final at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Wagga City put the remaining two sides in the Southern Inland competition on notice after thrashing Waratahs in the major semi-final on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.