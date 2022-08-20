Wagga Tigers have finished their Riverina League season in good fashion with a 43-point win over Leeton-Whitton.
The Tigers kicked four goals to none during a dominant opening quarter and led at every change on their way to a 12.9 (81) to 5.8 (38) win over the Crows.
Tigers coach Murray Stephenson said it was a good way to finish what has been at times a difficult year for his team.
"It's good to get the win and the effort was good all day," Stephenson said.
"There were probably a couple of areas that we could've tidied up going inside 50.
"They dropped a couple of numbers back and we didn't adapt to that as quickly as we would've liked.
"But also in our back 50 as well, we probably coughed up a couple of easy goals, so there is a little bit of work going into next year."
The win comes off the back of a narrow loss to Turvey Park last weekend, with Stephenson pleased with the way the boys have fought out the last two games after a disappointing loss to Griffith in round 16.
"That was one thing that we spoke about after the loss to Griffith," he said.
"We were going to be able to see what we were made of in terms of character now there was no finals to play for.
"We were pleasing last week against Turvey, then we had another good effort today and to get a win was just the cherry on top."
Jesse Manton and Jock Cornell stood out for the Tigers, with the duo's class and experience helping them shine in what were some tricky conditions at Robertson Oval.
"Jesse was really good and so was Jock," Stephenson said.
"They are two guys who are quite classy players and in challenging slippery conditions, that class shines through.
"They were still able to handle the ball really well and be effective."
While their season may now be over, there are promising signs for next year for the Tigers, with a number of younger players performing well in first grade.
"Finn Hubbard came in and made his debut," Stephenson said.
"He played on a wing for us and I thought he handled himself pretty well.
"Nath Dohl who is another 17-year-old played his third game and he managed to hit the scoreboard which was nice.
"Arsh (Singh) has finished the back half of the year playing senior footy and all three of those boys are from the under 17's.
"But even those guys from the 17 to 20-year-old age bracket, there are some good signs there."
The Tigers finish the Riverina League season with five wins and a sixth place finish on the ladder.
Full time
Wagga Tigers 4.3 6.4 9.7 12.9 (81)
Leeton Whitton 0.1 2.4 4.8 5.8 (38)
GOALS: Wagga Tigers: J.MANTON 3, N.Cooke 3, C.Pavitt 2, J.Cornell 2, H.Wooden 1, N.Dohl 1; Leeton Whitton: N.Ryan 2, A.Crelley 1, T.Meline 1, T.Doyle 1
BEST: Wagga Tigers: J.MANTON, J.Cornell, B.Morton, T.Mccoullough, N.Cooke, S.Flanigan; Leeton Whitton: N.Ryan, M.Dryburgh, D.Hillam, W.Wakeman, R.Bradshaw, J.Lanham
