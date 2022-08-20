Griffith comes through battle with Ag College

Griffith kept their season alive to set up a home preliminary final against Waratahs on Saturday.
For the second time in three weeks the Blacks had too much firepower for Ag College, but this time they didn't need any late heroics.
Instead tries to Mosese Fosita and Naseri Taifai either side of half-time set up a comfortable little buffer.
Josh Elworthy cut into it before Fosita crossed for his second to ensure victory in wet conditions at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Despite Max Gay scoring a consolation try for Ag College, Griffith coach Chris McGregor hopes they can take plenty of momentum from the 24-18 victory.
"I'm really proud of the boys as we did what we had to," McGregor said.
"We have got to be better for next week but we're at home and there should be a good crowd there."
Just like in their last clash at Beres Ellwood Oval, Ag College dominated possession but struggled to break through the Blacks defense.
It was one thing McGregor was particularly pleased with.
"We played to our structure pretty well," he said.
"They probably had 60 to 70 per cent of the ball again, part of which came down to our errors, but we defended it.
"We knew they would come out with heaps of intensity, which they did.
"Our scrum started to dominate after a little while, so I was really happy with how our scrum went."
Line outs will be one thing Griffith will be looking to improve to deny Waratahs another grand final appearance.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
