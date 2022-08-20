The Daily Advertiser

Griffith comes through battle with Ag College

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 20 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Heilman wins a line out in Ag College's loss to Griffith on Saturday.

Griffith kept their season alive to set up a home preliminary final against Waratahs on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.