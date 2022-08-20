The Daily Advertiser

Both The Rock-Yerong Creek and East Wagga-Kooringal coaches expressed disappointment with the condition of McPherson Oval and the decision to hold the final there

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated August 21 2022 - 1:44am, first published August 20 2022 - 10:45am
SLIP 'N' SLIDE: The Rock-Yerong Creek's Dale Cummins looks to swoop on the ball in the Farrer League qualifying final at McPherson Oval on Saturday. Picture: Madeline Begley

Both East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek came together to express their disappointment at the decision to hold Saturday's qualifying final at McPherson Oval.

MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

