Both East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek came together to express their disappointment at the decision to hold Saturday's qualifying final at McPherson Oval.
Rain fell for a lot of the first half during Saturday's final but parts of McPherson Oval quickly turned to mud as the Hawks prevailed in a six-point thriller.
Both clubs agreed to McPherson Oval as the venue a month ago but contacted the AFL last weekend, and again during the week, in a bid to switch the venue.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken revealed they went as far as agreeing to play at Gumly Oval, EWK's home ground, on Wednesday but to no avail.
"To be honest, we gave them the opportunity. They're trying to put it back on to us and say they gave us the opportunity a month ago but (McPherson Oval) was fine a month ago. We played here then," Aiken said.
"But in the last three weeks we've had 80 to 100mm of rain and we know that it doesn't hold up very well here.
"As late as we gave them, we gave them the option Wednesday to play out at East Wagga, play on a dry deck, to make it a good spectacle for the fans. That was purely what we were looking at it from, from that perspective. Not only us as players but for people to watch it.
"I'm a bit disappointed with how it ended up but at the end of the day, they had to play in it as well but it could have made it a better game of footy. Whether it would have helped us, I don't know, it might have helped them, I can't say, but you only have to look at it. We're lucky there was no under 17s on it. It would have been worse."
EWK counterpart Matt Hard agreed the game should not have been at McPherson Oval.
"It's wet, it's heavy and it's very unfortunate," Hard said.
"Obviously first final in the league for three years and we're probably playing on the wettest ground in the Riverina.
"Obviously it's a showcase game and again, it was a different game, it was a game that both sides had to fight but conditions definitely weren't ideal and hopefully that's the worst of it done."
AFL Riverina says both clubs had the option to switch to a Sunday at Robertson Oval a month ago but declined.
Gumly Oval was then offered on Sunday but declined by the Magpies, before a midweek change of mind that was too late.
Aiken put the loss down due to wasted opportunities, particularly in the forward half.
"Not taking opportunities. Some poor disposals, picking the wrong options," Aiken said.
"We probably missed six or seven chest marks that we should have taken and kicked it out on the full five times so when you sum that up, we probably shouldn't have been in the game but we probably had the better of it in the second half.
"It was a pretty even contest in the first half, we had some opportunities to probably put us in front by a few goals and just didn't take those opportunities. In footy, if you don't take those, it can cost you and it has.
"Take nothing away from East Wagga, they battled all day and they were under a bit of duress, they looked like they had a few injuries but it was a terrific contest.
"Anyone who watched the game, would have admired both sides. It wasn't probably the most skilful game, but everyone cracked in. It was pressure footy and for us, we got our mojo back today which was impressive, compared to last week."
Aiken was happy to see the Magpies rediscover their groove and will now turn their attention to a sudden-death final at Langtry Oval next Sunday.
"Take nothing away from East Wagga, they won, we lost, so we move on now and focus on whoever wins out of North Wagga and CSU tomorrow," he said.
"Bring the same sort of heat next week and hopefully we can finish off a little better and it's a better day and better conditions."
