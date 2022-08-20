Kangaroos book in finals berth with win

Kangaroos will play finals football for the first time in five years.
While the Wagga club qualified for a finals series that was cancelled last year, Kangaroos locked in fifth place with a 22-10 win over Albury at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Both sides needed a win to finish in fifth place.
However it was a James Smart-inspired Kangaroos who delivered the goods.
The captain-coach was a late inclusion following a hamstring injury to Will Herring at training.
He was pleased with how the team fended off a desperate charge from the Thunder to leapfrog their rivals and set up a finals clash with Tumut on Saturday.
"It felt good out there, no one overplayed but everyone just did their job and did what they needed to do," Smart said.
"It was a great team performance."
After both teams let some early opportunities slip it was the Thunder who got over the try line first as a Elijah Tipene break put Sabastian Rapana over after 13 minutes.
However Kangaroos responded as Tristan Wheeler put himself into a hole to score.
The Wagga side took a 6-4 advantage into half-time before scoring twice in the first 16 minutes after the break to set up a handy lead.
Wheeler put Ryan Cronin over 10 minutes into the half before Fotu added to their lead.
Smart thought it was a crucial period for the side.
"It was a real grind in the first half but it felt like they were a bit flat in those first 10 minutes of the second half and to the boys credit we weren't," he said. "We were ready to go and I felt that was a huge difference."
With their season on the line Albury responded after halfback Jack Mallinson kicked a 40-20.
Ty Fletcher took advantage of the good field possession to somehow force his way over to cut the margin to eight points with 17 minutes to play.
Albury had another good chance following a mix up at the back between Tyson Williams and Fotu but couldn't make it count.
Instead Cronin crossed for his second try with seven remaining to ensure the Kangaroos win.
Wheeler was set to the sin bin for a professional foul with three minutes to play.
It had no impact on the outcome and Smart was impressed with how he stepped up in such an important game.
"I thought he was really calm, did what he had to in defence and the shape on that side of the field was great," he said.
Now Smart is looking for the side to regroup ahead of a clash with the Blues in the elimination final, which has been moved to Equex Centre due to the state of Twickenham.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
