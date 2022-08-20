Qualifying final
Football: East Wagga-Kooringal 8.7 (55) d The Rock-Yerong Creek 7.7 (49)
Netball: North Wagga 45 d CSU 36
Wagga Tigers 12.9 (81) d Leeton-Whitton 5.8 (38)
MCUE 12.9 (81) d Turvey Park 10.7 (67)
Coolamon 9.10 (64) d Collingullie-GP 9.9 (63)
Griffith 17.14 (116) d Narrandera 6.6 (42)
Young 30 d Temora 16
Kangaroos 22 d Albury 10
Major semi-final
Wagga City 54 d Waratahs 12
Minor semi-final
Griffith 24 d Ag College 18
Osborne 17.16 (118) d Billabong Crows 2.2 (14)
Culcairn 23.10 (148) d Lockhart 2.5 (17)
Rand-Walbundrie-Wall 16.15 (111) d CDHBU 6.10 (46)
Jindera 16.9 (105) d Henty 6.8 (44)
Holbrook 10.16 (76) d BB Saints 2.4 (16)
Howlong 13.15 (93) d Murray Magpies 1.1 (7)
Quanbeyan City 2 d Wagga City Wanderers 1
