A late goal to Jeremy Sykes has led Coolamon to a narrow one point win over Collingullie-Glenfield Park at Kindra Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated August 21 2022 - 3:08am, first published August 20 2022 - 9:30am
FINAL MESSAGE: Coolamon co-coach Jake Barrett addresses his side at three quarter time during the Hoppers one point win.

Coolamon have taken an important win on the eve of the Riverina League finals with a late goal to Jeremy Sykes guiding them to a one point victory over Collingullie-Glenfield Park.

