Coolamon have taken an important win on the eve of the Riverina League finals with a late goal to Jeremy Sykes guiding them to a one point victory over Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
Despite being outscored three goals to one during the final quarter, the Hoppers did enough to hold on to take the 9.10 (64) to 9.9 (63) victory.
Coolamon co-coach Mark Carroll was very pleased after the tough win and said they are building momentum at the right time of the year.
"Winning form is good form especially when playing against a quality team like Collingullie," Carroll said.
"I think our belief in each other and our teamwork is starting to build which is good.
"We just kept pegging away and at times we missed some easy goals and some things didn't go our way.
"But we just hung in and kept going."
It was a low scoring start to the contest, with a goal to Sykes in the seventh minute being the only goal of the first quarter.
Harry Wichman got the Demons off to a great start in the second kicking Collingullie's first major of the afternoon, as both teams struggled to hit the scoreboard during a tight first half.
Dan Frawley kicked a goal late in the first half and the two sides went to the sheds locked at 3.3 (21) apiece.
The game opened up in the third quarter, with Jake Barrett kicking three third-quarter goals to give the Hoppers a game high 20-point lead and they took a 12-point lead into the final change.
It was all the Demons early in the final quarter as they kicked three answered goals including a double to Sam Stening, which not only gave the Demons the lead but also meant he clinched the Stewart Fraser Medal.
However, Sykes would kick his third of the afternoon late in the game and the Hoppers held on for a one point victory.
Carroll was pleased with the fight of his group and reckons the win puts them in good stead ahead of next Saturday's qualifying final against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong.
"It was a finals like game today, there's no doubt about it," he said.
"That's what finals are all about, they are not easy games.
"To come away with our noses just in front was very pleasing."
The win does appear to have come at a cost though, with Coolamon defender Luke Gerhard believed to have dislocated a shoulder during the win.
"LG has had a fantastic year and he's a fantastic leader and a fantastic person," Carroll said.
"I just feel for him as we are going into finals and that's probably him done for the year I'd say."
Full time
Coolamon 1.2 3.3 8.6 9.10 (64)
Collingullie GP 0.2 3.3 6.6 9.9 (63)
GOALS: Coolamon: J.Sykes 3, J.Barrett 3, W.Graetz 1, J.Redfern 1, A.Macauley 1; Collingullie GP: S.Stening 3, M.Klemke 2, D.Frawley 1, S.Small 1, C.Fuller 1, H.Wichman 1
BEST: Coolamon: J.Buchanan, J.Sykes, A.Clarke, J.Carroll, S.Darcy, Z.Oliver; Collingullie GP: M.Klemke, B.Harper, N.perryman, A.Clifford, T.Crakanthorp, J.Perryman
