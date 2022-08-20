A JARRAD Boumann mark and goal with just three minutes on the clock moved East Wagga-Kooringal one win away from a Farrer League grand final appearance after a win over The Rock-Yerong Creek on Saturday.
It took a clinical Boumann finish to help the Hawks to a thrilling six-point win over the Magpies in a qualifying final slogfest at McPherson Oval.
Boumann kicked the Hawks only two goals of the second half as they clung on for a dogged victory, 8.7 (55) to 7.7 (49) to set up a showdown with Marrar next Saturday.
There was little between the two teams all day in wet and muddy conditions.
A three-goal second term helped the Hawks establish a seven-point buffer at half-time and it proved crucial as the Magpies pressed strongly in the second half but ultimately fell short.
TRYC hit the lead momentarily in the third quarter before Boumann's first goal of the day put the Hawks six-points clear at three-quarter-time.
The Magpies then levelled through Jordie Kemp in the 13th minute of the final term, only for Boumann to reply with the match-winner on a counterattack.
EWK coach Matt Hard acknowledged the game could have gone either way but was stoked to get over the line.
"Super proud of my boys, they just kept fighting all day," Hard said.
"It was an arm wrestle right from the first bounce until the end and we were lucky enough to be in front at the right time. Both sides gave it their all and there's been three games between us now and nothing between them.
"We're rapt to get our finals off to a good start. Very happy."
Hard loved the way his team stood tall in the big moments throughout the game.
"I thought our boys were pretty cool under pressure," he said.
"I thought our experienced footballers took control in key moments.
"Obviously Heath Northey being one, Trent Garner being one and obviously big Boey at the other and then throw in our midfield as well. I thought we probably did (handle the big moments well) but it was a grind all day and whoever lost today was going to be a bit unlucky."
Heath Northey was sensational for the Hawks, running rings around multiple TRYC opponents on multiple occasions and made every touch count, even in the conditions.
Jeremy Piercy relished the conditions with plenty of contested ball wins but also proved damaging on the scoreboard as he and Northey both kicked two first-half goals.
Harry Fitzsimmons was also good through the midfield, Kade Rowbotham did a good job quelling the influence of Riley Budd, while Trent Garner and Nick Curran controlled the Hawks defence well.
The only disappointing news for the Hawks was a hamstring injury to captain Brocke Argus, while star recruit Nico Sedgwick didn't play after last week's head knock.
"Brocke's had a few lower back issues over the last month I reckon. I think it triggered again today, he tried to go back on but it kept grabbing, with a bit of luck it's something that can be sorted out during the week," Hard said.
Hard said Sedgwick missed with a 'sore calf'.
"Obviously he was unavailable today so we'll review him next week," Hard said.
The Hawks will now meet Marrar in the second semi-final at Robertson Oval for the right to be the first team through to the grand final.
"Obviously Marrar is going to be a big challenge next week but it's always good to get a win week one in finals," Hard said.
"You get the double chance obviously but you don't want to call on that too early. We're happy moving forward and look forward to the next challenge."
For TRYC, Noah Budd was excellent in the ruck, taking on the combined efforts of Jerry Lenisaurau and Kyle North-Flanagan, while Liam Lupton, Aiden Ridley, Mitch Stephenson and Matt Clark-Kell were others to stand tall.
Full-time
EWK Hawks Seniors 3.2 6.5 7.6 8.7 (55)
TRYC Magpies Seniors 3.2 5.4 6.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: H.Northey 2, J.Piercy 2, J.Boumann 2, H.Fitzsimmons 1, N.Curran 1; TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 3, L.Lupton 2, J.Kemp 1, D.Pieper 1
BEST: EWK Hawks: H.Northey, J.Piercy, N.Curran, K.Rowbotham, J.Lenisaurua, H.Fitzsimmons; TRYC Magpies: L.Lupton, D.Biermann, M.Stephenson, M.Cummins, A.Ridley, N.Budd.
