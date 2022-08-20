Driven by their love for the sport and the four wheels beneath their feet, dedicated Wagga skaters are rolling their niche passion to brand new heights.
Within just a few months of launching last year, the Riverina's Twin City Skate became the biggest roller skating club in NSW and the group is now looking to get involved in competitions.
SkateNSW officials were in Wagga on Saturday to run basic coaching courses for nearly a dozen of the club's members.
Club founder Bec Wawszkowicz also received accreditation which allows her to coach in tournaments.
Mrs Wawszkowicz has been the club's only coach for the past 18 months and said the commitment from the skaters throwing their hat in the ring was a testament to the passion they have for roller skating.
"It will allow me to coach them further and they can also take some of that workload from me by coaching some of the 'learn to skate' sessions as well," she said.
"There's definitely more scope now to do more sessions, involve more people and just let everyone have more time skating."
Among those who received their coaching accreditation was Jo Bourke, who has been in love with the sport since she worked at the Tamworth roller skating rink in the 80s.
Mrs Bourke chose to get the accreditation to help out the club and to help young people discover their love for the sport just like she did.
"It's a funny thing because I am the least sporty person - I have no hand-eye coordination whatsoever - but something just drew me to skating," she said.
"If you can skate and it's your thing it feels like flying ... and I love seeing kids who have that same passion."
Fellow skater Jack Avery has been ice skating for about three years and only made the switch over to wheels about seven months ago.
He said the club has been in "constant growth" since he arrived - with no signs of slowing down any time soon.
"The more people the better, because having a community surrounding something always helps keep people engaged and helps it grow even more," he said.
Twin City Skate currently has about 250 members, which makes up about a quarter of the total number registered with SkateNSW across the state.
SkateNSW executive officer Gawaine Davis said the Riverina group's rapid rise was an "amazing feat".
He said having the ability to now enter and potentially host tournaments would help bring the club to an even greater level.
