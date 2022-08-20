Live coverage: August 20-21 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
It's finals time in the Farrer League with East Wagga-Kooringal and The Rock-Yerong Creek face off in the qualifying final on Saturday before North Wagga and Charles Sturt University play for their season on Sunday.
Advertisement
In the Riverina League there's a couple of big clashes with Coolamon hosting Collingullie-Glenfield Park while Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes take on Turvey. Leeton-Whitton are chasing their first win when they travel to play Wagga Tigers while Griffith hosts Narrandera.
In Group Nine Kangaroos and Albury play off with the winner to finish fifth and play finals while Temora and Young's clash will determine who finishes second and wins the Challenge Cup while on Sunday Gundagai plays Southcity in Wagga on Sunday.
It's also finals time in Southern Inland with Wagga City and Waratahs playing off for the first spot in the grand final while Griffith and Ag College are both looking to avoid elimination.
Follow all the action.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.