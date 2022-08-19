Rockin' on through to Million Dollar Chase semis

My Boy Rockin' locked in another shot at the Million Dollar Chase riches.
For the second time this year, after the 2021 edition was moved to April, the Brian Smith-trained greyhound was able to take out the Regional Final at Wagga.
Advertisement
Unlike last time, Friday night's race was dominated by Riverina hopefuls.
And it was the fastest in the field coming into the event that reigned supreme.
Owner Chris Bootsma credited the home track advantage with helping My Boy Rockin' return to form.
"It was great and he just loves this track," Bootsma said.
"This is home track and it always puts a smile on my face when he comes to Wagga as I pre-trained him here and he runs that bend better than every other dog in the Riverina."
READ MORE
While not the best out of the boxes, My Boy Rockin' soon found his way to the front after sneaking along the rail.
He then never let go of his advantage.
The $4.60 chance went on to down Cawbourne Hooper ($11) by almost three lengths.
My Boy Rockin' has only won twice in 10 starts since his first Million Dollar Chase success in April.
He failed to qualify for Temora's Regional Final earlier this month after finishing fifth in his heat.
However he bounced back in fine fashion.
Bootsma is now hoping for some more luck when he heads to Wentworth Park for the semi-finals on September 16.
"When he went down there last time we had no luck, we drew out wide and he got absolutely crunched out of the box," he said.
"Hopefully this time we can get him in and they leave him alone as he can run well.
Advertisement
"He can do what he does here at Wenty and now Brian has taken him there four times so he should be starting to get a handle on it.
"The first turn there is terrible but once you learn how to run it it's a real advantage."
Ben Talbot's pair Cawbourne Hooper and Dana Maggie also progressed to the semis after filling the minor placings.
Dana Maggie ($81) was the outsider of the field but was able to hold off the Victorian visitor, $1.80 favourite Let's Win Coin, to snare the final spot.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.