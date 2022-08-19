Given the choice between a fulfilling dinner or cardboard to block out the cold from the ground outside on which they would later sleep on, Wagga residents were given a taste of what it would be like to be homeless.
More than 20 people took to Wagga's streets on Friday night for the annual NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout.
Advertisement
The event raised funds for St Vincent de Paul's emergency accommodation Edel Quinn and its homelessness support services.
St Vincent de Paul's Edel Quin staff Member and Community Engagement Coordinator Southern Region Tracey Hancock said those who took part were given vouchers which they had to use wisely- either on food or to help them keep warm.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Any donations that we receive is a good outcome for St Vincent de Paul to be able to provide needed support to the community," Ms Hancock said.
"It is an incredibly difficult time right now with many people facing severe financial and emotional strain due to job loses brought on during this period, which is why events like the NSW Vinnies Community Sleepout are so important in enabling the society to continue to support people in their times of need."
The funds will help to provide those sleeping rough in Wagga with greatly needed financial support.
"The proceeds will fund our conference work as well as Edel Quinn," Ms Hancock said.
"It enables Vinnies' services and conference work to continue to assist people experiencing hardship with food, clothing, financial aid, educational programs and other vital support."
The night is also an eyeopener for those who have never had to sleep out on the streets.
"It's about providing people with a glimpse of what it might be like to be without a safe place to call home, warmth, a full belly and some of the difficult choices people are forced to make when," Ms Hancock said.
Wagga is one of 14 locations across the state to host the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.