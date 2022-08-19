Blake Micallef added to a big week with a double as he approaches a milestone.
By the barest of margins, the 23-year-old bagged a double at Riverina Paceway on Friday following on from his two wins at Young on Tuesday and another at Bathurst on Wednesday.
It leaves Micallef seven short of 200 career victories.
He was happy with how the week transpired.
"It is good and even better that three of them are mum and dad's," Micallef said.
"It makes it easier to get up and work them in this wet weather. It is always good to drive a winner and even better when it is for dad."
He's pleased with how their team is going.
"There's no superstars among them but as long as they turn up every week and try, which they usually do, that's all that matters," Micallef said.
Micallef drove Fredee Tee to a short half-head victory for Ron Tarbit before So Much Bettor arrived just in time to take out the last race.
It was the seven-year-old's 15th career win and after plenty of recent trips to the Menangle, tasting success closer to home pleased the Young reinsman.
"He is definitely one of my favourite horses but he's just at the grade where he needs to go to Menangle unless you get the odd race out here that stands up," Micallef said.
"We will probably just look to go to Menangle for the next couple of weeks and see what he does there."
So Much Bettor went on to down Aredoubleyou by a short half-head.
Micallef wasn't convinced he arrived in time.
"If you asked my two metres before the line I would have said no but if you asked a metre past I would have said yes so me and Neil (Day) looked at each other down the back straight and asked the same question," he said.
It was almost a treble for Micallef with Ulaanbaatar finishing second, beaten a short half-head by Glenlea Hanover earlier on the card.
After driving his 50th winner for the season at Albury last week, Micallef hopes his next milestone isn't too far away.
"I don't really keep track but it is obviously a milestone that I want to get to," he said.
"We just have to take it as it comes and not get too far ahead of ourselves."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
