Long queues for a popular drive-through coffee shop are causing traffic chaos and turning customers away from nearby businesses.
Disgruntled business owners have called on Wagga City Council to solve the traffic issues caused by the Fast Lane Drive Thru on the corner of Mortimer Place and Chaston Street.
The line of cars waiting to be served at the drive-through regularly stretches onto the road and even around the corner during peak hours - blocking all other vehicles from entering the street.
Greg O'Hare, the owner of Brands Building and Industrial Supplies, said the daily congestion sometimes makes it "pretty much impossible" for customers to reach his store.
"You basically can't get in and a number of my customers have basically told me 'if we see that traffic queued up we just don't come down the street'," he said.
Crockers Auto Electrical is right across the road from the busy coffee shop and mechanic Bruce Gillard said the queue regularly blocks the driveway to their garage.
"It gets that bad that you have to actually get out and stop traffic," he said.
"I've got no doubt that our business has been economically affected by it."
More than a dozen business owners and employees along Mortimer Place put together a petition earlier this year, urging the council to resolve the traffic congestion issues.
The business owners stressed that they did not have any issues with the drive-through coffee shop and it was purely a traffic issue.
In a statement provided to The Daily Advertiser, Fast Lane Drive Thru said it would be happy to cooperate and find a "win-win situation" for all businesses along Mortimer Place.
"[We are] always conscious of our neighbours, constantly striving to speed up service and alleviate peak time morning traffic issues," the statement said.
"We are very happy to work with everyone involved to find a solution that will help all businesses co-exist together and prosper."
On Monday, the petition will be placed before the city's councillors, who will decide the next course of action.
Council staff have already begun brainstorming potential solutions to the issue, such as removing on-street parking on the road to allow vehicles to overtake those stuck in the queue.
Noel Crocker, the owner of Crockers Auto Electrical, suggested the council paint line markings on the road, telling vehicles not to stop in his driveway.
"Even if they can do that to start with and see how that goes - that would at least stop people from pulling across our driveway," he said.
Mr O'Hare said the potential fixes shown to him by the council seemed promising.
"What the council showed me did look like an improvement - provided it's OK with the rest of the fellas on the street," he said. "But if you have a plan without any money for it then it's just a piece of paper isn't it."
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
