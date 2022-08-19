The Daily Advertiser

Wagga's Airbnb bookings to remain strong after launch of guest screening technology

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 19 2022 - 7:24am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NO MORE PARTIES: Airbnb superhost Glen Oakman said new software to screen for guests more like to throw parties won't affect Wagga listings. Picture: Madeline Begley

A Wagga Airbnb host has said new anti-party technology rolled out by the company won't affect bookings in the region.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.