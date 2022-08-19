A Wagga Airbnb host has said new anti-party technology rolled out by the company won't affect bookings in the region.
Advertisement
On Thursday, the global accommodation company said risk-scoring technology was going to become a permanent feature.
It comes after the site banned all unauthorised parties in its properties.
In a statement, Airbnb said the software identifies "high-risk reservations" by looking at guest reviews, length of the trip and distance to the listing, "among many others".
"The primary objective is attempting to reduce the ability of wrongdoers to throw unauthorised parties which negatively impact our hosts, neighbours and the communities we serve," the statement said.
Wagga Airbnb superhost Glen Oakman owns and rents 26 properties through Airbnb and other booking sites.
Mr Oakman said it was a misconception Airbnb properties are prone to parties, and that he "rarely" had issues with guests at his listings.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He said most guests staying at his properties were coming to the region for family events and for work.
"Wagga doesn't attract that type of people," he said.
"It probably does happen, but more in the cities rather than Wagga, and maybe more coastal areas."
Mr Oakman said while the new technology may now do some of the guest screening, he also manually checks every booking against similar criteria.
"You've got to be one step ahead of what it is they're doing," he said.
Advertisement
"If you ask [the guest] the right questions, you'll usually find that they'll cancel."
Since Airbnb began trialling the technology in October last year, it said the amount of incidents recorded dropped by 35 per cent.
Airbnb's country manager for Australia and New Zealand, Susan Wheeldon, said the site was implementing the technology to support hosts.
"Our work to try and stop as many unauthorised parties as possible remains one of our top trust priorities," she said.
"This is integral to our commitment to our host community."
Advertisement
As part of the technology, guests deemed high risk will not be able to reserve entire-home listings, but would still be able to book a private room or a hotel.
"It will be interesting to see how well it works," Mr Oakman said.
"Obviously they want people to stay, but they also want to look after their house at the same time."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.