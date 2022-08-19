Brian 'Pencil' Robinson will tick off a long-term goal when he officiates his 450th game on Saturday, but knows it will be one of his last.
On the eve of his 64th birthday, the respected umpire will bring up the milestone mark in the clash between Turvey Park and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes at Maher Oval.
It was a week overdue with a back injury preventing him from bringing up the mark as initially planned.
It's part of the reason why Robinson is looking to hang up his whistle at the end of the season.
"It's still a little bit sore but I just want to get it done and get it out of the road," Robinson said.
"I might get a couple of finals, I'll see how I get through tomorrow, but it's definitely my last year.
"I'm done."
The camaraderie between umpires is just one reason Robinson has continued in the game for so long.
Once more Robinson has drawn Luke Olsen out of retirement to officiate beside him and Tony O'Halloran.
"Luke has retired but he did my 400th with me and I got him out of retirement to do my 450 as well," he said.
"We got on pretty well when we were umpiring together so I thought I'd get him back to have a cameo appearance. I told him two months ago it was happening so I've given him a lot of time to train."
Robinson also just likes to be in the thick of the action.
"I just like being out on the ground, I like a bit of the players' banter and the camaraderie of the umpires is good," he said.
"It also gets me out of the house."
Not only will Robinson enter rare company by umpiring his 450th game, but the milestone comes on the back of a playing career that spanned more than 400 games at a number of clubs across the Riverina.
Robinson enjoyed eight premierships as a player in his time with South Wagga-Tolland, Ariah Park, Albury Tigers, Turvey Park, North Wagga, Lockhart and Rivcoll.
He has now also been involved in a number of grand finals as an umpire, not only in football but also in Wagga cricket.
There are plenty of different rule interpretations since Robinson first picked up a whistle over 20 years ago.
However he feels they have been for the betterment of the game.
"The rules have changed a bit and the actual change itself has got a bit quicker but nothing has really changed," Robinson said.
"It's probably for the better of the game."
While he's been counting down towards another umpiring milestone, Robinson is looking for a chance to do something different with his time as well.
"It's time to do other things and tick a few other boxes," he said.
"Hopefully I can start doing that as I'd like to go on a fishing trip to Darwin and there's a few other things in the pipeline.
"(Wife) Sheryl has had enough and needs me home to do some stuff around the house and the legs have probably given up."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
