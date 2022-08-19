Wagga Tigers will celebrate a club legend on Saturday when Matt Noonan runs out for his 300th and last game for the Tigers.
Following a career that has spanned over 20 years and included a stint as player-coach for Griffith, Noonan has decided that it will be 300 and out.
"It's been a grind all year to get the body through," Noonan said.
"But I'm really looking forward to the game.
"It's been a lot of training and footy over over the last 22 or 23 years to get here."
After winning two first grade grand finals with the Tigers, Noonan has spent the last three years exclusively in reserve grade and has enjoyed the camaraderie within the group.
"The boys are still there to do the best we can and win when we can," he said.
"But it's good camaraderie and you also have guys competing to push up into first grade from time to time which is good.
"Also just being able to see young guys develop a little bit through it and then move on into first grade.
"It's a little bit slower than ones footy, but it's been good and I've enjoyed it."
In the years after Noonan returned to the Tigers from Griffith he took on the helm coaching both the under 17s and reserve grade and that has now gone full circle with him now the junior club's Auskick coordinator.
"I've got my own kids coming through Auskick now," he said.
"I do enjoy working with young kids and giving them my two cents worth and see if they listen.
"Instilling a bit of what I have learnt from people over the years into people."
In addition to the Auskick role, Noonan has also served as the Tigers treasurer for a number of years.
"I've got a few hats that I wear," he said.
"If you're going to be a part of something you may as well be a part of it and jump in and make the place as best you can."
Noonan was a member of both the 2007 and 2019 Tigers first grade premierships and while he thoroughly enjoyed the most recent one, 2007 sticks out at his most cherished.
"There was a lot of hard work there being the first year out of Canberra and back into the RFL," he said.
"There was a lot of pressure and that one meant the most."
While Noonan believes he could keep the body going through another season or two he feels it's time to hang the boots up and spend more time with his three kids.
"I've got young kids now and I want to help out more," he said.
"They are playing stuff on Saturday's and Sunday and I want to give them a shot at doing what they want to do.
"I will still be around and doing things, but going to take a backwards seat and put a bit more time into the kids."
The Tigers reserve grade will clash against Leeton-Whitton and Noonan would like to leave Robertson Oval for the final time after a win.
"It would be nice to finish with a win," he said.
"Across all grades really it would be good to have a good day as it's been a bit of a tough grind all year."
