The Daily Advertiser

Family of Wagga's Billie Richards to host annual event to give back to charities

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
August 20 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FOND MEMORIES: Wagga family Tianna, Billie, Daniel and Arbree Richards spending quality time together. Picture: Supllied.

A Wagga family is giving back to those who helped them through what was the worst time in their lives and is hoping local business will jump on board to offer their support.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.