A Wagga family is giving back to those who helped them through what was the worst time in their lives and is hoping local business will jump on board to offer their support.
Tianna and Daniel Richards lost their youngest daughter Billie, little sister to Arbree, to Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia (ALL) on October 23, 2021, at just three years old.
In honour of Billie, the family are planning to hold an annual raffle and auction to raise funds for the charities that assisted Billie in her battle with cancer and in term help other families facing similar tragedies.
These charities include not-for-profit cancer support charity Redkite, Ronald McDonald House, Alan Harris McDonald Funeral Service and NETS, a statewide emergency service for medical retrieval of critically ill newborns.
"We would like to hold this as an annual event to honour Billie Richards which is our beautiful three-year-old and each year give back to those that have helped us in this time because without them I am not sure how we would have done it," Mrs Richards said.
"Redkite has helped us so much, Ronald McDonald house provided us with accommodation and Alan Harris McDonald was just amazing," Mrs Richards said.
"I had no idea what I wanted to do for Billie's funeral and they just made it so easy, nothing was a problem."
Local businesses have been providing donations to the cause and tins have been put out at some stores across the city.
"I wanted to do something as a family to honour Billie and we come up with this fundraiser that we will do and change who it goes to each year," Mrs Richards said.
Mrs Richards is hoping to see pubs, venues and markets jumping on board and helping to sell tickets as well as stubby holders and wrist bands, with all proceeds going to charity.
The event will be held in August of next year but the Richard's are hoping to get businesses jumping on board to assist with the donations in advance.
To stay up to date with information or to contribute to the donations you can contact Mrs Richards via the Facebook page titled In Memory of Billie Grace Richards and Supporting Familys in Need.
