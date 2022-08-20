A business group has downplayed a rise in the number of people in Wagga and the Riverina claiming unemployment payments as a temporary blip and likely not a symptom of inflation or high fuel prices.
The Riverina saw its first rise in JobSeeker payments by Centrelink after almost 10 months of declining numbers of people looking for work.
Advertisement
JobSeeker replaced the Newstart Allowance as the main unemployment payment at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Department of Social Services data showed 284 additional people in the Riverina claimed Centrelink payments in June compared to May, with 115 of those being in Wagga.
Murray-Riverina regional manager for Business NSW Anthony McFarlane said the increase in people claiming JobSeeker could be explained by more people entering the workforce.
"If we look at the 12 month average, the JobSeekeer number has still declined for 15 straight months so I think given there can be fluctuations, It's hard to get a trend out of one month," he said.
"One explanation could be that there has been an increase in the participation rate more broadly, and the participation rate includes both those employed and those looking for work.
"The more important trend is to look at the last 12 months, where there has been downward pressure and that is reflected in a historically low unemployment rate in the Riverina."
In other news
There were 5058 people receiving JobSeeker payments in the Riverina, including 2261 in Wagga during June.
Griffith appeared to be the worst hit in the Riverina with a 12 per cent increase in JobSeeker payments, followed by Tumut and 11.5 per cent and 9.4 per cent at Junee.
Mr McFarlane said it was hard to say whether inflation or fuel prices were costing jobs in the Riverina.
"Certainly businesses confidence has been impacted by the rising cost pressures...it will be something to watch over the next six months: whether rising costs will have an impact on the underemployment rate."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.