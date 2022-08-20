The Daily Advertiser

Wagga and Riverina jobless rise just 'blip' in strong recovery, Business NSW says

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 21 2022 - 4:23am, first published August 20 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Centrelink office. Picture: File

A business group has downplayed a rise in the number of people in Wagga and the Riverina claiming unemployment payments as a temporary blip and likely not a symptom of inflation or high fuel prices.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rex Martinich

Rex Martinich

Journalist

Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.