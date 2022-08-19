Southern Inland teams - finals week one

Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 3.30pm
Wagga City
Advertisement
1 Adam Mokotupu, 2 Mikaera Smylie, 3 Darryl Hemopo, 4 Monson Tuvale, 5 Jacob Nielsen, 6 Tom Nabuliawaqa, 7 Jesse Bellchambers, 8 Rory Sheard, 9 Sam Trood, 10 Peter Little, 11 Waisale Sauvinaloto, 12 Jesse Uhr, 13 Noa Rabici, 14 Sheldon Tovio, 15 Steven Tracey
Waratahs
1 Nico Maclean, 2 Emilio De Fanti, 3 Apimeleki Kalouduna, 4 Harry Hosegood, 5 Charlie Sykes, 6 Dugald Grieve, 7 Henry Chamberlain, 8 Harry Middlebrook, 9 Josh Gemmell, 10 Gerard McTaggart, 11 SIbby Gee, 12 Jayden Stanton, 13 Jackson McAuliffe, 14 Paula Nakabea, 15 Lachie Day
Saturday, Connolly Rugby Complex, 1.45pm
Griffith
1 Mosese Fosita, 2 Keli Henry, 3 Blake Theunissen, 4 Mitch White, 5 Talilotu Uoifalelahi, 7 Simon Star, 8 Andries De Meyer, 9 Ausage Faumui, 10 Daniel Bozic, 12 Naseri Taifai, 13 Andrew Fauoo, 14 Thomas Lynch, 15 Oleni Ngungutau
Ag College
1 Hamish Spackman, 2 Fynn Walker 3 Alex Meades, 5 Thomas Heilman, 6 Will Quirico, 7 Riley Catts, 8 Alex Farquhar, 9 Will Crawford, 10 Anthony Taylor, 11 Ryan Greenaway, 12 Ethan Brien, 13 Josh Elworthy, 14 Mackenna Cusack, 15 Jack Wood
Saturday, Conolly Rugby Complex, 12.40pm
CSU
1 Bib Bedford, 2 Tara Winbank, 3 Annie Holden, 4 Ivy Merlehan, 5 Emma Forsyth, 6 Teisha Freeman, 7 Shanae Pope, 8 Grace Oliver, 9 Biola Dawa, 10 Ellen McIntyre
Griffith
1 Cornelia Tanielu, 3 Seigia Suekeni, 2 Krystelle De Meyer, 12 Veronica Seuke3ni, 6 Lavinia Siale, 14 Amelia Lolotonga, 11 Lele Katoa, 17 Fapiola Uoifalelahi, 9 Charli Cunial
Saturday, Connolly Rugby Complex Field 2, 12.50pm
Waratahs
1 Amy Hart, 16 Harriet Elleman, 15 Emma Hickey, 6 Yolanda Forsyth, 17 Crystal Atkinson, 4 Sophia Kirkby, 9 Holly Sepens, 2 Megan Pearson, 5 Andrea Noldin, 8 Amy Fowler
Ag College
Advertisement
1 Georgia Jackson, 2 Emma Hayden, 4 Sophie Janota, 5 Liz Young, 6 Jessica Ryan, 7 Megan Seis, 8 Tessa Good, 9 Emily Lavis, 10 Sarah Noonan
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.