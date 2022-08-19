The Wagga Wagga Trail Marathon has returned this year, with a good numbers of participants signed up across the eight events being held at Pomingalarna Park.
After the event was postponed last year due to Covid, there were fears that the event would not return, however it is back and there are lots of local athletes ready to get into the action.
Advertisement
One of those is Jared Kahlefeldt who will be completing a marathon on Saturday and is looking forward to the return of the popular event.
"It's really exciting to have the event back this year," Kahlefeldt said.
"It's good for the local running community just to have another event on the cards and to have people back travelling to the region.
"It's going to be a really fun and exciting event and I think everyone is pretty excited that it is back on the calendar."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
In addition to competing himself, Kahlefeldt has also encouraged members of his gym at Workout Wagga to get involved with a number of people competing either individually or as part of the marathon relay.
"We're really happy with the uptake of entries from our organisation," he said.
"There is a lot of people doing individual events, but we've also got a few teams entered.
"It's all about getting people out there and in terms of the teams, it means that you don't need to be running full or half marathons.
"It's a good stepping stone for those who can't quite see that distance yet to be able to be a part of an event and the atmosphere.
"So a lot of people are really excited to be getting into it."
Heading into the event Kahlefeldt has no great expectations but is expecting it to be a good day out on the course.
"I'll just be using it as a long day out and we will just see how we go," he said.
"It's a tough course and I'm not sure on the competition, but it'll be a good day over tough terrain and it will be a bit of fun."
With a fair bit of rain falling over the past few weeks, Kahlefeldt is anticipating a tricky course will be awaiting him.
"I have a feeling it is going to be pretty wet, slippery and muddy with the rain that we had last night," he said.
Advertisement
"I think there is also a little more predicted race morning.
"But Pommie is pretty challenging at the best of times, let alone when it is going to be slippery and muddy.
"It adds to the element of the trails and that's why we do it.
"It'll be a bit of fun."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.