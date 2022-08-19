A group of North Wagga residents have been dealt a major blow in their decade-long fight to secure a substantial upgrade to their suburb's flood levee.
An independent peer review of Wagga City Council's flood management strategy has concluded there is no reason for North Wagga to require protection from one in 100 year floods.
Instead, the third-party reviewers BMT suggest a smaller upgrade to the flood-prone suburb's levee, which would offer it protection from one in 20 year floods.
The review was only commissioned after members of the North Wagga Residents' Association expressed fury at the council's initial strategy, which also recommended one in 20 year protection.
Frustrated residents felt their suburb, which lies on the floodplain of the Murrumbidgee River, should receive the same one in 100 year protection offered by the $23 million levee which shields the Wagga CBD.
The North Wagga Residents' Association told The Daily Advertiser they would not make any comments until Monday - when councillors vote on whether or not to accept the final peer review.
In the report provided to councillors, Wagga City Council general manager Peter Thompson highlights that the final peer review includes "no findings which would materially change the outcomes" of the council's flood strategy.
He recommends they accept the final peer review and immediately relaunch feasibility studies for the disrupted attempt to heighten North Wagga's flood levee for one in 20 year protection.
Committee 4 Wagga treasurer Matt Moloney said the group would require further information before establishing a position on the final peer review's findings.
"We need to consider the report and get an understanding of council's position on the issue," he said.
North Wagga's existing levee only offers protection from one in 17 year floods and came within a few feet of being breached earlier this month when the height of the Murrumbidgee River surged to 8.74 metres.
In 2012, torrential rainfall lashed the state and the river height reached more than 10 metres, which caused surging water to tear through the historic suburb.
Hundreds of homes were inundated with muddy floodwater and millions of dollars worth of damage was recorded.
Monty is a journalist at The Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at m.jacka@austcommunitymedia.com.au
