Fun the main focus for Southcity's last game

Southcity are simply trying to enjoy their last game of the season.
It's been a tough season for the Bulls, who have just the one victory to their credit, and things don't get any easier taking on ladder leaders Southcity at Equex Centre on Sunday.
The Bulls won't have to make the trip to Gundagai with Anzac Park still closed and captain-coach Kyle McCarthy hopes the side can finish the challenging season on a high.
"We just want to try to have some fun to finish on a good note," he said.
"We've got no cattle left so there's not much else to do.
"We'll just have some fun to try to finish happy."
Adding to their injury woes, Southcity will be without Tim Hurst after he suffered a compound dislocation to a finger in the 76-6 loss to Tumut in their last hit out before having a bye last week.
McCarthy has committed to another season with the Bulls but his coaching future is not settled.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
