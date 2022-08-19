The winner of the Stewart Fraser Medal will be decided on Saturday as Collingullie-Glenfield Park forward Sam Stening attempts to kick three goals to overtake current leader Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's George Alexander.
Alexander currently has 57 goals and with the Lions having the bye this weekend, it gives Stening who is currently on 55 goals the opportunity to grab the lead at the very death.
Advertisement
However in the lead up to the final round of the regular season, Stening maintained that his focus was on getting victory against Coolamon rather than kicking the three goals.
"It will be in the back of my mind when I'm running out," Stening said.
"But as soon as the game starts, I'll just be trying to get the win and get a bit of confidence heading into finals."
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Coming across to the Demons from Hume League team Osbourne, Stening has enjoyed a breakout season and said he has enjoyed the step-up in competition.
"I've been pretty happy," he said.
"Coming across into the RFL it's been a lot tougher playing on some good opponents.
"It's been good to kick a few goals but hopefully we can just keep going and winning games."
"It'd be something that I'd be pretty proud of, but certainly something I didn't expect coming in.
"The main aim is to win the grand final and if this can happen it will be a good thing on the side."
This has also been the first year that Stening has been able to put together a full year of senior footy as representative duties have meant he has been limited to under 10 games a season.
"This is the most goals that I've ever kicked this year," he said.
"But I was a bit restricted because I was doing Giants Academy, so I could only really play seven or eight games each year.
While Stening has kicked three or more goals nine times this year, his likely opponent on Saturday Josh Buchanan restricted him to just one when the two teams drew in round nine.
Stening has a great deal of respect for Buchanan and was predicting a tough battle at Kindra Park.
"He has probably been the best defender who has played on me this year," he said.
Advertisement
"He kept me to one goal and pretty much no impact all game really.
"So hopefully I can go a bit better this time around."
While the Demons have been flying through the second half of the season, Stening anticipated they would need to be at their best to knock off the Hoppers at home.
"We are going to have to be at our best because playing Coolamon over there is always a tough ask," he said.
"They've certainly been one of the tougher sides that we've played this year and they probably should've beaten us last time.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.