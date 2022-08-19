The Daily Advertiser

Collingullie-Glenfield Park forward Sam Stening has said that his focus will be on getting victory and not the Stewart Fraser Medal when the Demons clash with Coolamon on Saturday

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
August 19 2022
CHALLENGE AHEAD: Collingullie's Sam Stening needs three goals against Coolamon to clinch the Stewart Fraser Medal.

The winner of the Stewart Fraser Medal will be decided on Saturday as Collingullie-Glenfield Park forward Sam Stening attempts to kick three goals to overtake current leader Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's George Alexander.

