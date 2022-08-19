Charles Sturt University are feeling confident ahead of their qualifying final against North Wagga on Saturday, with them taking a narrow one goal victory when they played just two weeks ago.
The Bushsows took a lot out of their narrow win over the Saints, however CSU goal shooter Kelsey Hanlon believes it was far from their best performance.
"It could've gone either way with the one goal win," Hanlon said.
"But we definitely had our opportunities in the game to push it out more and we just didn't capitalise on them.
"We've realised where we made those mistakes and we are hoping we can come in strong on Saturday."
CSU had a pretty good run into the finals, only losing one game in the back half of the season although that was a 62-42 loss to minor premiers Temora.
"We had a tough loss to Temora by 20 which was one of the biggest losses that I've ever been a part of," she said.
"But then we come on strong against North Wagga after losing to them by 10 earlier in the season.
"Then The Rock on the weekend was a nice dominant win."
Despite the loss, Hanlon has full confidence that her side has what it takes to take the challenge up to the Kangaroos and go all the way.
"I have full belief in the team that we can make it all the way," she said.
"Even though we have had two losses to Temora, I think that we can still bring it to them.
"We weren't playing our smartest netball, but we have really been working on that over the last few weeks."
This is Hanlon's fifth year at CSU and her fourth in A grade, and while she has made plenty of grand finals she has yet to grab that elusive premiership.
"It'd be lovely to finally get there with the girls," she said.
"We've been dreaming of getting it every year."
