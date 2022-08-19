Group Nine teams - round 16

Saturday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Kangaroos
1 Daniel Foley, 2 Charlie Barton, 3 Jake Mascini, 4 Ned Cooper, 5 Noa Fotu, 6 Will Herring, 7 Tristan Wheeler, 8 Brayden Sharrock, 9 Bowie Foster, 10 Simione Naiduki, 11 Nick Baker, 12 Ryan Cronin, 13 Jett Liu, 14 Ben Pembleton, 17 Ollie Hoksin, 18 Tyson Williams, 19 Craig Field
Albury
1 Ty Fletcher, 2 Curtly Jenkinson, 3 Sebastian Rapana, 4 Jackins Olam, 5 Lachlan Curtain Marlowe, 6 Paul Karaitiana, 7 Jack Mallinson, 8 Reece Clegg, 9 Kieren Ford, 10 Matt Byatt, 11 Nathan Darby, 12 Jon Huggett, 13 Robbie Byatt, 14 Jeremy Wiscombe, 15 16 Darcy Wilson
Saturday, Nixon Park, 3.45pm
Temora
1 Hamish Starr, 2 Drew Robinson, 3 Bradon Taylor, 4 James Stewart, 5 Joel Kelly, 6 Billy Reardon, 7 Josh McCrone, 8 Zach Starr, 9 Hayden Lomax, 10 Kris Rands, 11 Ryan Cain, 12 Tyler Madden, 13 Gavin Kite, 14 Cody Lynch, 15 Harrison Starr, 16 Jed Reardon
Young
1 Nic Hall, 2 Jake Veney, 3 Nick Cornish, 4 Nayah Freeman, 5 Tom Bush, 6 Tyler Cornish, 7 Mitch Cornish, 8 Aaron Slater, 9 Jesse Corcoran, 10 Jayke Hogan, 11 Josh Ayers, 12 Angus Smith, 13 Blake Hewitt, 14 James Woolford, 15 Brock Sing 16 Jonah Latu, 18 Harry Fitzpatrick, 19 Jake Walker, 20 Inoke Vunipola
Sunday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm
Gundagai
1 Latrell Siegwalt, 2 Corey Wilson, 3 Tyron Gorman, 4 Damian Willis, 5 Jack Elphick, 6 Nathan Rose, 7 Derek Hay, 8 Afa Collins, 9 James Luff, 10 Vinny Brown, 11 Jake Elphick, 12 Blake Dunn, 13 Royce Tout, 14 Zac Fairall, 15 Jack Lloyd, 16 Cooper Emonson, 17 Toby Dasey
Southcity
1 Clarrie Harris, 3 Jesse Fitzhenry, 4 Jason Massey, 5 Jarom Vakarewakobau, 6 Jumarne Little-Kearnes, 7 Travis Smith, 2, 8 Dana Ratu, 9 Kyle McCarthy, 10 Jack Davidson, 11 Matthew Ward, 12 Jailen Miles, 13 Joel Tracey, 15 Trey Charles, 16 Eli Sharp, 17 Dylan Warner-Chilstone
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
