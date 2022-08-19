The Daily Advertiser

Group Nine teams - round 16

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:42am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Bush will return to the wing for Young's clash with Temora on Saturday.

Kangaroos v Albury

Saturday, Equex Centre, 2.35pm

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.