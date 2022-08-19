Wagga Civic Theatre the home of live music in the region | Want to relive the music of the 1970s?

Feeling nostalgic for a simpler time? You're not alone. In recent times many companies have played on nostalgia to fill the desire to go back in time. Lego are releasing "old" sets to appeal to the parents, Reebok's re-release of Pumps and the Civic Theatre is going back to the coolest decade of our lives; with 70s Unplugged.
Despite being five decades in the past, the entire decade still feels like it only happened yesterday. Who could forget the roller disco parties, moving the TV antenna for better reception while watching Charlie's Angels, everyone having matching smallpox vaccine scars and the music.
70s Unplugged includes a selection of the best-loved music from the greatest bands and performers of the 1970s, including America, the Eagles, Neil Young, Led Zeppelin, John Denver, Elton John, Cat Stevens and Fleetwood Mac. The show is part of the theatre's Silver Circle series of day time shows. A complimentary morning tea is available before the show.
If you have been looking for an event to look forward to, or you just cant resist the pull of 70's music, then you should join us on Wednesday, October 12.
Remembering the good ol' days and enjoying the greatest hits of the 70s is just what the doctor ordered. If the excitement is just too much for you and you need to get your fix of 70s tunes sooner we also have some great shows in September.
Darren Coggan and Damien Leith will sing the songs of Lennon & McCartney in Two of Us on Saturday 3 September. Then John Paul Young will be on stage for his 50 Years Young Anniversary Tour on Friday 9th September.
So drag out your bellbottoms and platform shoes and get excited for the 70s celebrations at the Theatre.
70s Unplugged
Two Of Us - The Songs of Lennon & McCartney
JPY: 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour
Visit www.civictheatre.com.au for more information.
