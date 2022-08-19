The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Civic Theatre the home of live music in the region | Want to relive the music of the 1970s?

By Tracey Simond
August 19 2022 - 11:00pm
GOLDEN AGE: There was no time better for music than the 1970s. Relive the memories as the Civic Theatre hosts 70s Unplugged.

Feeling nostalgic for a simpler time? You're not alone. In recent times many companies have played on nostalgia to fill the desire to go back in time. Lego are releasing "old" sets to appeal to the parents, Reebok's re-release of Pumps and the Civic Theatre is going back to the coolest decade of our lives; with 70s Unplugged.

