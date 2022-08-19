Everything goes on the line for Kangaroos

Two-time Weissel Medal winner James Smart will remain on the sidelines as Kangaroos play for their season.
The Wagga club will take an unchanged line up into their crucial clash with Albury at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Advertisement
With one point separating the two teams vying to lock in fifth spot on the ladder, the winner will set up a date with Tumut in the elimination final while the loser's season is over.
Coming off a 28-16 loss to Gundagai in their return to action last Saturday, Smart has elected not to make any changes to the side who are feeling the pressure of the new player points index system.
His addition would put Kangaroos over the maximum of 100 points so will remain in the non-playing coaching role he initially signed on for last year.
"It's just the situation we are in," Smart said.
Instead Smart has backed the side who returned from a three straight weekends off with a clash against the ladder leaders.
READ MORE
He's confident showing the same kind of attitude will go a long way.
"The effort was great but defensively there were a couple of little lapses there that pushed the scoreline out bigger than what I would have liked it to be," Smart said.
"If we can bring the same effort I just feel like we need to tidy up a few things.
"One thing to take away from last week is we are not far off , we just need to tidy up a few things and if we can do that we will be fine."
However Smart is looking for a better start against a Thunder outfit who haven't played since a loss to Temora on July 30.
"With the way we've started the last two games that we've played if we can tidy that up, I think we completed two of our first eight sets, it will certainly help," he said.
"It felt like the game got to 16-0 pretty quickly against Gundagai so we certainly can't start slow this weekend."
Albury took a 24-16 victory when the two teams last met on the border.
Smart believes they've addressed a number of issues since then.
"It's good that we are now at a point where it is the little game management things, things that do have quite a big bearing on a game of football, but are all things that come with learning and growing," he said.
Advertisement
Albury have been forced to make a couple of important changes.
Mason Fuller injured his ankle in the loss to the Dragons while Sam Collins will miss the clash due to family commitments.
Outgoing Thunder coach Robbie Byatt is looking for the team to lift in their absence.
"We'll look to the whole pack to step up, but Reece Clegg is one whose fitness has gone through the roof in the last couple of months, he's been playing really good football," Byatt said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.